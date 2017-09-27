Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Lincolnview finished with a team score of 406 and placed sixth out of 12 teams during Tuesday’s Division II sectional golf tournament at Celina.

Marissa Miller led the Lady Lancers with an 88, and Shiann Kraft shot a 97. Kailey Denman (107) and Winter Boroff (114) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Lima Central Catholic, Wayne Trace and St. Henry were the top three team finishers at Tuesday’s sectional tournament, and will advance to next week’s district tournament at Sycamore Springs.

Gracie Gudakunst led Wayne Trace with a 78, Brooke Sinn finished with an 82, while Kenadie Daeger and Gillianne Wiseman each shot a 93.