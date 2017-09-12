Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — The Crestview Lady Knights improved to 4-1, with Monday’s 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12 non-conference volleyball win over Parkway.

Bailey Gregory was 24-25 serving and had 15 digs. Abby Bagley was 15-15 with two aces and had 40 assists. Ally McCoy had 27 kills, and Lexi Gregory had 12 kills and 18 digs.

“I was very proud of these girls for not giving up,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “In the quick game to 15 in the fifth and deciding set the girls could have panicked and gave up due to getting off to slow start and trailing most of the game.”

Crestview’s junior varsity lost in 3 sets 25-23, 16-25 and 23-25. The JV is now 2-3 overall.

The Lady Knights will open Northwest Conference play at home tonight against state-ranked Columbus Grove.