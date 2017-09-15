R. Paul Bidlack, 92, of Grover Hill, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born October 9, 1924, in Grover Hill, the son of Aaron Ray and Edna (McClure) Bidlack, who both preceded him in death. On October 2, 1943, he married Shirley A. (Thrasher) Bidlack, who died March 6, 2017.

Survivors include four children, Connie (Tom) Baldwin of New Haven, Indiana, Paulette (Richard) Stemen of Payne, Patricia Bidlack of Convoy, and Rudy (Ellen) Bidlack of Scott; two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Bidlack and Jenni Bidlack, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Emma Ruth Crone Rosengarten of Leipsic and Edna Mae (Dale) Spitnale of Oakwood; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Dennis Bidlack and Jeff Bidlack; four brothers, Clarence, James, John, and Marion Bidlack; and four sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Vera Apfel, Irene Blythe, and Mary Hoverman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, at Mandale Church of Christ. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, September 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Mandale Church of Christ or Grover Hill EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.