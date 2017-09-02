SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It was a game that won’t soon be forgotten.

The Crestview Knights rallied from an 18-point first quarter deficit, and held on to defeat the Hicksville Aces 41-40 on Friday night.

“Both teams laid it all on the line,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Even though we had a slow start, I thought we had a great effort all night.”

Derick Dealey began the comeback with a four-yard touchdown run with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter, then Wade Sheets trimmed Hicksville’s lead to 18-13 with a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:24 left in the quarter.

Jacob Greer pushed Hicksville’s lead to 24-13 with a one-yard run with 1:21 left until halftime, but the Knights responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Drew Kline to Sheets to make it 24-20 at the break.

The Knights (2-0) took 27-24 lead early in the third quarter, on an eight-yard run by Kline. It was the only score of the third quarter.

The Aces (0-2) scored at the 11:46 mark of the fourth quarter, on a 67-yard pass from Greer to Braden Langham, but the Knights regained the lead less than four minutes later when Dealey scored his second touchdown of the night, on a two-yard run that gave Crestview a 35-32 lead. Dealey finished the game with six carries, 18 yards and two scores, and he had three catches for 45 yards.

The seesaw battle continued when Greer ran in from five yards out with 4:31 left for a 40-35 lead.

With 39 seconds left, Kline found Sheets again, this time for a four-yard touchdown pass that put the Knights up 41-40. Kline finished the game 19-of-35 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The junior quarterback also rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries. Sheets had 11 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights finished the game with 358 yards of total offense, while the Aces had 450 total yards.

Crestview will visit Wayne Trace Friday night. The Raiders are 2-0, after topping McComb 31-28.

9:26 1st qtr: Mason Commisso 8 yard run (conversion failed) 6-0 Hicksville

3:51 1st qtr: Braden Langham 4 yard run (conversion failed) 12-0 Hicksville

2:15 1st qtr: Jacob Greer 32 yard run (conversion failed) 18-0 Hicksville

9:44 2nd qtr: Derick Dealey 4 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 18-7 Hicksville

6:24 2nd qtr: Wade Sheets 42 yard interception return (conversion failed) 18-13 Hicksville

1:21 2nd qtr: Jacob Greer 1 yard run (conversion failed) 24-13 Hicksville

0:03 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 25 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 24-20 Hicksville

10:52 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 8 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 27-24 Crestview

11:46 4th qtr: Jacob Greer 67 yard pass to Braden Langham (Langham run) 32-27 Hicksville

7:49 4th qtr: Derick Dealey 2 yard run (Kline pass to Trevor Gibson) 35-32 Crestview

4:31 4th qtr: Jacob Greer 4 yard run (Greer run) 40-35 Hicksville

0:39 4th qtr: Drew Kline 3 yard pass to Wade Sheets (conversion failed) 41-40 Crestview