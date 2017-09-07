SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

At least on paper, it appears that tomorrow’s game between two 2-0 teams — Crestview and Wayne Trace — could be a high-scoring affair.

The Knights are averaging 39.5 points per game, and the Raiders are averaging 36 points per game.

Crestview has been forced to come from behind to win both games. The Knights trailed Parkway 20-12 before rallying for a 38-26 win in the season opener. Last week, Crestview was down to Hicksville 18-0 in the first quarter, but regrouped and won 41-40.

“I was pleased with how we responded,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said after last Friday’s win. “We will work on why we are getting ourselves in that situation but I am proud of our fight and our never quit attitude.”

Through two games, the offense has averaged 189 yards rushing, and 183 yards passing. Owens says the offensive line – Korbin Hartman, Dylan Hicks, Brayden Sellers, Robbie Gonzalez, and Micah Snyder – has been the key to offensive success and balance.

“They have worked really hard for their position coach, Coach (James) Lautzenheiser,” Owens said. “I am pleased with their effort and communication as a unit.”

After a 3-7 finish last year, Wayne Trace has opened some eyes with a 2-0 start. The Raiders have defeated Paulding 41-6, and perennial playoff team McComb 31-28.

“Defensively, I believe as a unit we have been pretty aggressive when making tackles and have remained disciplined with our assignments,” Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice said. “Offensively, we have taken what the defense has given us.”

The Raiders feature a number of young but talented athletes, something that isn’t lost on Owens and the Knights.

“They have size at the skilled positions,” Owens said. “The thing about size is you can be in great position but still lose in a jump ball situation so we will have to be prepared for their length and speed.”

Speice has similar respect for the Crestview Knights.

“They have a very nice offensive line as well as kids who are very talented at the skilled positions,” Speice said. “They have a very talented quarterback (Drew Kline) that not only can run but can throw which poses more stress on our defense. Also, they have a very nice running back (Trevor Gibson) that is very capable of getting loose at anytime.”

“Defensively, they have 11 guys who take care of their assignments and have tackled well in the film we have seen them in,” Speice added. “Crestview is a very talented football team who has won 2 games for a reason – they are well coached and play well as a unit.”

Tomorrow’s game at Raider Field will kick off at 7 p.m. It’s the final non-conference tune-up for both teams. The Knights will open NWC play at Bluffton next Friday, while the Raiders will begin GMC action at Antwerp.