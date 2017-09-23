SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Crestview Knights used three second half scores to pull away from a stubborn Columbus Grove team, 36-13 on Friday night.

The Knights improved to 5-0 (2-0 Northwest Conference), while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-4 (1-1 NWC).

“It was a gritty win for our young men,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “It was a hard fought game against a well coached team.”

Columbus Grove took a 7-0 lead with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter, when Blake Reynolds connected with Caleb Barrientes for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Crestview responded two plays later, when Wade Sheets caught a short pass, then outraced Bulldog defenders for a 60-yard score. Dylan Hicks kicked the extra point, and the game was tied at seven with 8:11 left in the quarter.

Reynolds fired his second touchdown pass of the opening period, a three-yarder to Trevor Taylor with 1:24 left. The PAT was no good, but the Bulldogs led 13-7.

That lead was short-lived, as Charles Stefanek returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. The extra point by Hicks gave the Knights a 14-13 lead.

Crestview scored late in the second quarter, when Kline scampered in from 26 yards out on fourth and six. The PAT was no good.

The Knights extended the lead to 26-13, when Kline and Sheets connected for their second score of the game, a three-yarder with 6:25 left in the third quarter.

Kline scored his second rushing touchdown on a 13-yard keeper with 10:25 left, the Hicks kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining in the game.

Kline finished the game 5-of-12 passing for 130 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Sheets caught two passes for 63 yards and two scores, while Derick Dealey had two receptions for 56 yards.

Trevor Gibson had 13 carries for 71 yards, and Kline picked up 57 yards on 11 carries, plus two scores.

As a team, Crestview finished with 282 yards of offense, while holding Columbus Grove to 241.

The Knights will play four of their five remaining regular season games at home, starting with Spencerville on Friday.

“We’re looking forward to playing in front of our fans at our place again, but we’ve had a great crowd on the road during this stretch,” Owens said.

Scoring summary:

8:59 1 qtr: Blake Reynolds 43 yards to Caleb Barrientes (Tayt Bimesser kick) 7-0 Columbus Grove

8:11 1 qtr: Drew Kline 60 yards to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 7-7

1:24 1 qtr: Blake Reynolds 3 yards to Trevor Taylor (kick failed) 13-7 Columbus Grove

1:06 2 qtr: Charles Stefanek 84 yard kickoff return (Dylan Hicks kick) 14-13 Crestview

3:22 2 qtr: Drew Kline 26 yard run (kick failed) 20-13 Crestview

6:25 3 qtr: Drew Kline 3 yards to Wade Sheets (kick failed) 26-13 Crestview

10:35 4 qtr: Drew Kline 13 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 33-13 Crestview

1:28 4 qtr: Dylan Hicks 20 yard field goal 36-13