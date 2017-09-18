topamax recall


Prospective Van Wert County Common Pleas Court jurors are scheduled to be questioned today in the trial of 27-year-old Christopher Peters.

The Delphos resident is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assualt and endangering children, in connection with the November, 2016 death of a 15-month-old child.

The victim was found dead at the Old Lincoln Inn Apartments on Lincoln Highway in Delphos.

U.S. Marshals arrested Peters a day later in Fostoria, and has been incarcerated in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility under a $2 million bond.

