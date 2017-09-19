SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A jury has been seated in the trial of a Delphos man accused of killing a 15-month-old child.

27-year-old Christopher M. Peters is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children, in connection with the November, 2016 death of 15-month-old Hayden Ivan Ridinger. He’s been jailed on $2 million bond since his arrest.

The case originally contained a potential death penalty specification, but that provision has since been removed.

Prospective jurors were summoned to the Van Wert County Courthouse on Monday. They were asked numerous questions centered around their knowledge of the case through media reports and other sources, about their ability to be fair and impartial, and if they could view graphic photos expected to be shown as evidence during the trial.

Potential jurors were also asked if they watched police or crime shows on television, and if they understood what’s shown on those programs doesn’t necessarily equate to real life.

After more than six hours of questioning, a jury of 12 – six men and six women – were chosen to hear the case. Two other people, a man and a woman were selected to serve as alternates.

After listening to an initial set of instructions, the day ended with jurors being transported to the crime scene – an apartment at the Old Lincoln Inn on Lincoln Highway in Delphos.

Opening statements and testimony will be heard during today’s session.

Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick is serving as special counsel during the trial, while Peters is represented by Lima attorneys William Kluge and Robert Grzybowski. Judge Martin Burchfield is presiding over the trial, which could run into next week.

It’s unknown if Peters will take the stand.