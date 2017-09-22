Judith M. Propper passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Bay Saint Louis, Missouri, Hospice Center.

Judy was born (1937) in Van Wert County. She was the daughter of Clifford H. and Lata L. Marshall, who both preceded her in death.

Judy was a graduate of Convoy-Union High School. Upon her graduation she entered the banking profession, where she held numerous positions up to and including vice president. Her career started with the former Van Wert National Bank, then led her to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, San Francisco, California. and ending her career in New Port Richey, Florida.

Judy retired to Bay Saint Louis, Missouri, to be near her daughter, Pamela Leschhorn, who survives, along with her husband, Phillip, and twin daughters Madelene and Grace.

During her retirement years she enjoyed outings with the Red Hat Society and spending time with her family and her grand children’s school and music activities.

Judy was one of five children. A brother, Maurice, and one sister, Carma Wermer, preceded her in death.

A surviving sister, Marvelene, resides in Plant City, Florida, and a brother, Bill Marshall, in Van Wert. Other surviving family members include nieces Joan Kiehl and Janice Wermer, and nephews Randy, Jerry, and Jeff Wermer, who all reside in Van Wert County, along with nephews Kim and Brad Turner in Florida.

Husband Robert Propper, formerly of San Francisco, California, preceded her in death.

A memorial ceremony and burial will be conducted in Van Wert at a later date.