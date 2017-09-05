Judith Grogg, 71, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus.

She was born August 12, 1946, the daughter of Elmer and Lela (McGough) Ludy, who both preceded her in death. On November 27, 1964, she married Jerry Grogg, who died October 17, 2006.

Survivors include four sons, Jeff (Teresa) Grogg of Elida, Jamey (Jenny) Grogg of Blanchester, and Jason (Laura) Grogg and Josh (Sarah) Grogg, both of Delphos; two daughters, Julie (Eric) Lambert and Jill Grogg, both of Delphos; and a brother, John (Freda) Ludy of Michigan.

A grandson, Alexander Grogg; three brothers, and a sister, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

