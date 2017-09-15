Josie Maye Kehres, 5 weeks old, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017, at home.

She was born August 8, 2017, the daughter of Logan and Samantha (Laudick) Kehres, who both survive in Delphos.

Also surviving are a sister, Kenna; her maternal grandparents, Todd Laudick and Sue Laudick, both of Delphos; her paternal grandparents, Lee and Lisa Kehres of Delphos; her maternal great-grandfather, Earl Youngpeter of Delphos; her paternal great-grandfather, Ken Noonan of Delphos, and her paternal great-grandmother, Marcile Kehres of Ottoville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, September 18, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Donations can be made in memory of Josie to her big sister, Kenna, for a future college fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.