John Neil Gamble, 62, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center after a nearly three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born May 13, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of William “Bill” Gamble, who preceded him in death, and Margaret (Craine) Gamble, who survives in Willshire. On August 18, 1985, he married Rickie (Suman) Gamble, who survives in rural Rockford.

Other survivors include two daughters, Amanda (Seth) Kohnen and Ashley Gamble; one grandchild, and one on the way; three brothers, Ray Gamble, Steve (Kathleen) Gamble, and Dean (Angela) Gamble; a sister, Joy (John) Koch; three sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Jerry) Lautzenheiser, Becky (David) White, and Rosie Pond; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Becky) Suman; and 14 nephews and nieces.

Two nephews also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 30, at Praise Point Community Church in rural Willshire, with Pastors Brad Kittle and Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon-4 and 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 29, and an hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Praise Point Community Church, Camp COTUBIC, or the Parkway FFA.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford is handling the arrangements.

