Janet (Pickering) Rickner of Van Wert passed away at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born June 9, 1932, in Spencerville, the daughter of Bert and Mary (Leffel) Pickering, who both preceded her in death. On October 3, 1954, in Spencerville, she married Ramon D. Rickner, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three daughters, Carol J. (Kevin) Gehres of Wren, Mary A. (William) Alvarez of Van Wert, and Peg D. (John) Baylin of Dublin; a brother, Richard E. Pickering of Chandler, Arizona; one sister, Nancy J. Allbaugh of Sun City West, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her stepmother, Sara Allbaugh Pickering; a brother, Bert Pickering Jr.; and one sister, Carol L. Allbaugh, also preceded her in death.

Janet was retired from Van Wert County Hospital in 1995 after 41 years as a registered nurse. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed reading, while being a nurse and caregiver was truly her calling in life.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.