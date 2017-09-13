James Earl Hensley, 72, of Rockford, passed away Sunday evening, September 10, 2017, at his daughter’s home in Rockford.

He was born March 3, 1945, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of Pittman and Sophia (Wilson) Hensley, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa (Todd J.) Kaufman and Elizabeth Hensley (Roger Luginbill), both of Rockford; his long-time companion, Norma Jean Greene of De Graff; five grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; a stepgreat-grandchild; one sister, Mary Ruth (Scott) Coign of Middlesboro, Kentucky; a brother, Jerry (Darcye) Hensley of Barbourville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Ann Hensley of Kansas City, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, Boyd (Inez) Middleton of Ewing, Virginia.

A sister, Betty Ann Middleton, and a brother, Charles Hensley, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor William Haggis III officiating. Burial will take place on Saturday, September 16, in Green Hills Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 E. High St., No. 2, Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.