James Alan “Jim” Dibert, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017, at his residence.

He was born January 22, 1948, in Lim, the son of J. Edsel and Alice (Burkhart) Dibert, who both preceded him in death. On September 29, 1969, he married Deb Helen Dibert, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Ben Dibert of Meigs County and Amy (Josh) Fabian of Montrose, Colorado; a brother, Steve Dibert of Lima; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Josh Angel officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Salvation Army.

