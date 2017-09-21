SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Some people saw it coming, others didn’t. Regardless, the Van Wert Cougars are off to a 3-1 (2-1 Western Buckeye League) start heading into Friday’s game at Shawnee.

The Cougars have enjoyed victories over Bryan, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf, and head coach Keith Recker believes the defense made key plays at crucial times in those games.

“All eleven are doing a good job right now,” Recker said. “Drew Bagley is playing really well at defensive end, recording three sacks last game. Jordon Danylchuk has been very versatile for us being able to play both defensive line and linebacker. He has a nice combination of athleticism and strength that makes that possible.”

“Jalen McCracken in the secondary has really been a great addition this year after playing junior varsity last year,” Recker added. “He has been very good at free safety both defending the pass and run. Jacoby Kelly has been doing a good job at corner, and he’s so good at reading and breaking on the ball, whether it’s a screen or a deeper pass.”

Recker also believes a decrease in penalties and turnovers has been a key to success.

“We are second in the league in turnover ratio at +5,” Recker said. “That is a very good turnover ratio and we need to continue to build upon that on the plus side.”

Along with the defense, Van Wert’s offense has made key plays at critical times in games. Quarterback Nate Place has been a dual-threat with 693 passing yards and 307 on the ground, along with 11 total touchdowns. Running backs James Acquaviva and Jake Hilleary have been able to help balance the offense. Hilleary rushed for 81 yards in last week’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf, while Acquaviva had 38 yards.

“James is a deceptively elusive running back,” Recker explained. “He runs the ball really well in tight spaces because of that elusiveness, and he’s a patient runner who finds seams in the defense very well.”

“Jake has a very good combination of strength and speed, and he hits the hole hard and runs with good leverage. He is typically fresh when we put him in while the defense has been worn out a little, so that gives him a big advantage.”

“Both guys are also good at pass protection and run blocking,” Recker added.

Overall, the Cougars are averaging 366 yards of total offense per game — 193 yards rushing, and 173 yards passing.

Like Van Wert, Shawnee has shown improvement this season. The Indians (2-2) opened the season with wins over Delphos Jefferson and Defiance, before falling to Wapakoneta, then losing last week’s game to St. Marys in overtime.

Shawnee averages 332 yards of total offense per game, with 222 of that coming through the air. Defensively, the Indians give up 304 yard per game — 240 on the ground and just 64 through the air.

“On offense they have some strength and size up front and their lineman are very good in pass protection,” Recker said. “Their quarterback (Johnny Caprella) makes very good decisions and is a threat throwing and running. Defensively they bounce around in different alignments which can make things difficult.”

Friday’s Van Wert-Shawnee game will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.