SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

For the first time since the 2004 season, the Van Wert Cougars are off to a 2-0 start. Now, the Cougars are preparing for Week No. 3 and the ground-pounding style of the St. Marys Memorial Roughriders.

The Cougars opened the 2017 season with a 27-7 win at Bryan, then won last Friday’s home opener over Wapakoneta, 26-20. Nate Place had four rushing touchdowns against the Redskins, then sealed the victory with a late interception on defense.

“We were able to withstand their big push at the start of the second half,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “As we watched the film you could see the momentum we had being taken away, but we were able to come up with a big turnover and get a score to turn things back around.”

While a revamped offense has received much of the attention, the defense has been a key factor in the team’s 2-0 start. After struggling in preseason scrimmages, the secondary (Jacoby Kelly, Jalen McCracken, Aden Stripe, Parker Conrad and Nate Place) has turned into a strength.

“I believe our inconsistency during scrimmages with that group was because of the amount of learning and adjusting they need to do early in the season,” Recker explained. “We completely revamped what we wanted to do in the secondary this off season, so those guys were giving up big plays on busted coverages, not because they couldn’t do it, but because they need time to gel and learn to communicate as a unit and become familiar with the scheme.”

It remains to be seen how many times the secondary will see the ball in the air against St. Marys. Operating out of a mainly one-dimensional Wing-T offense, the Roughriders ran 55 times for 235 yards, and threw just three passes in last Friday’s 21-13 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

“Their physicality is most concerning,” Recker said. “They get out of the huddle and to the line of scrimmage quickly, which sets the tone for how they play when the ball is snapped.”

“St. Marys is going to run the ball right at you and take their chances that they can get 4 yards every play to move the ball,” Recker added. “They also do quite a bit of unbalanced formations, which then makes you adjust to how they are aligning.”

“They are as old school as it gets in regards to coming of the ball low and hard while blocking anyone who is in their path. We need to counteract that on defense with being aggressive, especially with our linebackers and defensive backs.”

Tomorrow’s Van Wert-St. Marys game at Skip Baughman Stadium will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.