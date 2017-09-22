Van Wert’s Jared Hernandez was named the Western Buckeye League Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Hernandez shot a 77 during Thursday’s WBL Golf Tournament in Celina. Wapakoneta won the tournament and shared the league title with Shawnee. Van Wert finished seventh at the tournament. Gavin Flickinger and Austin Bissonette each fired a 91 for Van Wert, Evan Knittle had a 99, Camerson Tehark a 106 and Kaden Thomas a 115. (photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez)