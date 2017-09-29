Van Wert independent sports

Two Van Wert County golfers have qualified for district competition.

Van Wert senior Jared Hernandez shot an 83 during Thursday’s Division II sectional at Country Acres Golf Club in Ottawa, and will move on to next Thursday’s district at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview junior Reece Farmer fired an 82 at the Colonial Golfers Golf Club in Harrod, to qualify for next Thursday’s Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Next week’s qualifiers will advance to the state tournament at Northstar Golf Club in Sunbury (Division II) and the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus (Division III).