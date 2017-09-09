Herman E. Mox, 87, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born July 26, 1930, in Allen County, the son of Carl and Elma Z. (Spring) Mox, who both preceded him in death. On October 10, 1964, he married the former Gertrude H. Trautwein, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Eric Mox of Delphos; one daughter, Tammy (Bob) Reiter of Norwalk; two granddaughters; a sister, Ethel Ponting of Delphos; and one brother, Carl Mox of Delphos.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Delphos, with military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday, September 11, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or St. Peter Lutheran Church.