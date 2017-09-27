Helen B. Bendele, 99, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born December 1, 1917, in Delphos, the daughter of Frank and Laura (Bonifas) Buecker, who both preceded her in death. On April 27, 1943, she married Thomas Bendele, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary (Larry) Teman, Kathryn Plescher, and Margaret (Donald) Suever, all of Delphos, and Jane (Jim) Reiselman of Lima; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Noel Critchfield of Van Wert.

A daughter, Ann Critchfield; one brother, Louis Buecker; and a sister, Agnes Buecker, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 1, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Public Library.

