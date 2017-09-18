Helen A. Mosier, 96, of Middle Point went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at her home.

She was born December 14, 1920 in West Unity, Ohio a daughter of Glen and Mary Glander who preceded her in death. On January 5, 1941 she married Raymond E. Mosier who died in 2007. She was a home maker and a farmers wife.

Helen is survived by a son, Jerry (Mary) Mosier of Middle Point, a daughter, Sallyanne Calvert of Middle Point and a son-in-law, Dwight Cooper, of Middle Point and a brother-in-law, Glen Schwarz of Downey, California. She is also survived by grandchildren, Denny Cooper of Lawrence, Kansas, Tony (Annette) Cooper of Overbrook, Kansas, Tracey (Craig) Rase of Van Wert, Melody McMillan of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Adam (Jessica) Mosier of Middle Point, Casey Jones of Fulton, MO., Jodi (Troy) Anderson of St. Marys , many great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, 6 step great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marybelle Cooper, a son-in-law, Peter Calvert, a granddaughter, Christina Cooper, her sister, Margie Ormsby, a brother-in-law, Vaughn Ormsby, a brother, Bud, sister-in-law, Eileen, a brother, Lester and sister-in-law Lucy. She was also preceded in death by all of her husbands’ siblings.

Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband and then with her children after his death. She had visited all 50 states and had celebrated her 90th birthday in Hawaii. She used to cook her family’s meals on a camp stove on the tailgate of a station wagon. They later traveled in a motor home. At 86 years young she climbed up Clingman’s Dome in the Smokey Mountains.

She very much enjoyed her family, flowers, and gospel music concerts. Helen was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m.Thursday, September 21, in Middle Point United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Owens officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Visitation will also be held at the church one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Preferred Memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice and Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at http://bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to: bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.