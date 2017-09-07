Print for later

Bluffton downed Lincolnview 200-214, during Wednesday’s girls’ golf match played at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Bluffton’s Olivia Koenig was the match medalist, with a 44.

Lincolnview’s Marissa Miller was the runner up medalist with a 47. Also scoring for the Lady Lancers: Shiann Kraft (51), Kailey and Kasey Denman (58 each) and Winter Boroff (60).

Lincolnview (4-7) will host Delphos Jefferson today.