Golf: Bluffton girls down Lincolnview
Van Wert independent sports
Bluffton downed Lincolnview 200-214, during Wednesday’s girls’ golf match played at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.
Bluffton’s Olivia Koenig was the match medalist, with a 44.
Lincolnview’s Marissa Miller was the runner up medalist with a 47. Also scoring for the Lady Lancers: Shiann Kraft (51), Kailey and Kasey Denman (58 each) and Winter Boroff (60).
Lincolnview (4-7) will host Delphos Jefferson today.
