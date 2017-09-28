Georgette G. Zinn

Georgette G. “Ge-Ge” Zinn, 56, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 17, 2017, in Mercer County.

She was born May 8, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of George J. and Freida (Johnson) Veach, who both preceded her in death. She married Kim Zinn, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Eian (Sadie) Cooper and Cory Zinn; two stepdaughters, Audra (Ted) Clevenger and Laura (Nick) Boreen; and five grandchildren, Presley, August, and Lonnie Clevenger and Morgan and Gretta Boreen.

Ge-Ge was a full-time nursing student at Rhodes State College. She placed much importance on recycling, loved spending time with her grandchildren, raising her Boston terriers, and supporting Cory and Kim at many truck pulls around northwest Ohio.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Private burial will be held at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice.