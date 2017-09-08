I just attended a meeting today with some very interesting and influential citizens of our community. I met with panelists who will be participating in our Tuesdays with Morrie and Have a Little Faith book read, which will take place this coming Monday, September 11, at 7 p.m., in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Our Speaker Series Committee arranged this event to bring awareness to some very interesting topics, one of which will be portrayed in the stage show of Tuesdays with Morrie on October 8. Rachel Rohrs, a teacher in the Lincolnview Local School District, has put together a six-member panel to discuss the two books afore mentioned. The panel consists of pastors Matthew Braun and Will Haggis, retired school teachers Nancy Wolverton and Kay Okuley, local mental health counselor Susan Burchfield and Beth Dye of Community Health Professionals.

So far, this is a lot of information you may or may not find that interesting, but I think you will want to come to this free event because of the content. Mitch Albom is the author of both books I have mentioned. I would imagine some of you are familiar with this author who is also a sports broadcaster on WJR in Detroit. He has over the years also written numerous best-selling books that deal with serious life experiences. In Tuesdays with Morrie, this is definitely the case.

The stage play we will present at the Niswonger features TV and movie star Jamie Farr. Many of you remember him from the smash TV hit “M*A*S*H*” (didn’t actually mean to rhyme!) In his role of playing Morrie in this stage production, you will get to see Farr in a much different role than you used to see him in “M*A*S*H*”. They tell me he still makes the show funny, although it deals with an aging college professor who is dying of ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

If you haven’t read the book, I highly recommend it. You can get a copy at the Brumback Library or buy one at most book stores. I actually read it on a plane flight out to California this past spring. It’s a quick read, but one you can’t put down once you start. It will definitely touch your heart as the author tells of his experiences visiting his old professor each Tuesday during his battle with the dreaded disease. He chronicles each visit and how he still learns through those visits with his old professor, this time about life.

I invite you to read the book, along with Have a Little Faith, and then come to our free book read discussion in the Lecture Hall on September 11. I think you will find it will penetrate your soul as our panel answers and discusses intriguing questions about life as it relates to these books. There will be time for audience participation throughout the panel discussion with questions. I am sure the discussion will bring up many interesting experiences.

It will also prepare you to come to the stage production on October 8 with Jamey Farr. If you are like me, seeing a book acted out, especially with the likes of someone like Jami Farr, will make the book come to life.

You can get your tickets at the Niswonger box office, now open Monday through Friday noon-4 p.m. You can also buy your tickets from the comfort of your own computer or smart phone by going to our website: NPACVW.ORG. Tickets begin at just $25, which is a real bargain to see a legendary actor like Jamie Farr in Van Wert. Of course, if you are a “M*A*S*H*” TV fan, you know that Farr grew up not far from here. He continually referenced his home of Toledo during “M*A*S*H*” episodes. He will enjoy bringing this show to you in Van Wert!

If you are looking for some great country music entertainment, the night before Tuesdays with Morrie will feature country superstar Easton Corbin on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. Once you listen to his music, you won’t want to miss his concert too!

We are just about to begin our big 11th season at the Niswonger. Climb aboard and experience the performing arts at the center everyone is talking about: the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio!

