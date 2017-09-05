A Designer Purse Bingo event will be held Friday, September 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert. Only 250 tickets will be sold for this event and they can be purchased at St. Mary of the Assumption parish and school offices on Jennings Road weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will allow purchasers to play five “early bird” games and 20 regular games. All proceeds will benefit St. Mary of the Assumption school and church. Shown are Cyndi Hesseling and Jeanne Stoller with some of the designer purses to be awarded as bingo prizes. For more information, call 419.238.3802 or 419.238.3979. Food will be available, along with door prizes, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Those playing bingo must be at least 18 years old. (photo submitted)