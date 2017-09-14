You have one day to enter the 40th annual Photography Exhibit! Deadline for work to be digitally submitted is set for September 14 at midnight! Joining us for the opening party on October 6, 6-9 p.m., will be Ezra Miller (vocals/guitar) and Josh Liebhauser (cello). You may have seen them at the last Farm & Art Market performing. The public is always welcome; free entry, appetizers, and a cash bar.

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through September 30. Get your veggies and dips, pies, and all sort of fresh, good food. Sponsors are Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber, and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance, Gary Taylor, and Van Wert Manor.

It’s back … Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show 2017. Save the date, October 28. We will be hosting our signature Halloween event on October 28. Back by popular demand, DJ Vourteque and Samantha Siren will be doing their stuff and new acts Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers who will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes going, we’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones! Stay tuned for more information and watch for tickets to go on sale soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Resuming in September, on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Fused Glass Project Our first featured project coming up Thursdays, September 21 and 28, from 6-9 p.m., will be glass slumping: Learn the art of fusing glass. This will be a two-part ArtNight series and we’ll show you have to make your own earrings beads or small platter. Instructor Diane Bendele will take you from working with the right types of glass and how to work with it properly to make a successful item. Cost will be $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects to ArtNight as well, for which there is no fee. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up.

ArtReach: Resumes in October on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org.

Foam Forge Costume Design Class: EVA Foam Forge/Basic Helmet 101

Tuesdays, September 26 and October 3, 10, and 17, 6:30-9 p.m.

Instructor: Matt Temple. Ages: 12 and Up

Cost: $40 WAC member/$45 Regular price

This is a four-week class meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6:30–9 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to make your own Halloween costume, props, or wanted to get into cosplay? Well look no further; the folks at Wassenberg Art Center have opened up the shop doors and have fired up the EVA Foam Forge! Instructor Matt Temple will be teaching you the basic skills of the ever-growing hobby of Foam Smithing. With this class we will be making a costume helmet from start to finish, drawing the pattern onto the foam, cutting, and attaching the foam, adding personal touches, and painting. Supplies needed: Blade snap-off utility knife, X-Acto knife, safety dust mask. All other supplies provided

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website: wassenbergartcenter.org.