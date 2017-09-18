David Allyn Young, age 54, of Van Wert passed away early Sunday morning, September 17, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on April 25, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Rev. Jack A. and Marguerite J. (Corlew) Young.

On February 23, 1990, Dave married Kelly (Ripley) Young and she survives in Van Wert.

He is survived by two daughters, Nikki (Jake Arnold) Young of Defiance and Carlee Young of Van Wert, one brother, David R. (Cheryl) Young of Chicago, Illinois, two sisters, Lynda (David) Conn of Van Wert, and Laura Young of San Antonio, Texas. He’s also survived by many nieces and nephews, his father-in-law Ron (Nancy) Ripley of Van Wert, brother-in-law Kent Ripley of Las Vegas, Nevada and many wonderful friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a sister Kathleen “Kathy” A. Young of Van Wert and his mother-in-law Phyllis Ripley.

Dave retired in 2011 from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 30 years of dedicated service. For the last two years he worked for the Mannik Smith Group of Toledo. Dave was heavily involved with the Van Wert VFW and was a loyal member of the Van Wert Sons of the American Legion for over 20 years. He was a passionate fan of The Ohio State University, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially attending Nikki and Carlee’s sporting events.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.

Preferred memorials: The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation.