C’view seeks input from district residents
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — The Crestview Local School District is asking parents and community members for input on a district assessment survey.
Surveys may be completed by going to www.crestviewknights.com and clicking on the “Community/Student Survey” section at the top of the page. The survey will close Monday, October 9.
The district thanks those involved in advance for their continued support of Crestview’s students.
POSTED: 09/22/17 at 7:11 am. FILED UNDER: News