The Crestview Student Council announces its fall homecoming festivities for the upcoming week. Wednesday, October 4, will officially begin the festivities with the Homecoming Parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Powder Puff game. The parade route begins at Convoy United Methodist Church and ends at the school. Homecoming ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the football game against Ada. Finally, the “Halloween” themed homecoming dance for high school students will be held Saturday, October 7, from 7-11 p.m., in the auditeria. The fall homecoming court includes: (from the left) sophomores L. Gregory and I. LaTurner, senior queen/king candidates A. McCoy, D. Hicks, L. Brecht, C. Stefanek, B. Engelman, and T. Gibson, juniors S. Smith and Y. Riebe, and freshmen L. Cunningham and B. Brecht. (Crestview photo)