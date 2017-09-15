Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help Van Wert Police Department solve a theft that occurred at the Walmart store in Van Wert.

At approximately 3 p.m. on September 6, a female went to the self-checkout isle and scanned 40-plus items. When it was time to pay for the items the female left the store. The security video developed a person of interest. Please see the attached photo to help identify this person. The female is described as a white with possibly dyed red hair. Her age is estimated in the early 20s.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the “Crime of the Week”.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!