Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights suffered their first Northwest Conference loss of the season, falling to Ada 25-22, 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 6-15 Tuesday night at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Avery McCoy was 18-19 serving with an ace and 10 kills, Bailey Gregory was 17-19 with an ace, and Abby Bagley was 14-16 with an ace, 48 assists and 17 digs. Alley McCoy led Crestview with 24 kills, while Lexi Gregory had 24 digs and 16 kills. Lyvia Black also had 24 kills.

Crestview (10-3, 4-1 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic Thursday night.

The junior varsity lost to Ada in three sets – 25-11, 19-25, and 19-25.