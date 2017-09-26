Submitted information

CONVOY — The 17th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, September 30 at Crestview High School.

The field features eight teams who will compete for the title of champion. Matches begin in both gyms at 9 a.m. The admission price for the entire day is adults $5 and students $4. No passes are accepted for this invitational tournament.

The teams that are attending include three state-ranked programs in Division IV (Norwalk St. Paul No. 2, Marion Local No. 8, Arlington No. 13,) and two state-ranked teams in Division III (Ottawa-Glandorf, No. 7, Crestview No. 20) in the latest Ohio coaches’ poll.

The first matches of the day will pit St. Paul against Celina at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and Ottawa-Glandorf against Milan Edison in the middle school gym.

The second matches will showcase Crestview (9-2) and Marion Local in the high school gym, and Arlington and South Adams, Indiana in the middle school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in Northwest Ohio. Each team will be participating in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.