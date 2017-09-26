VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — A brand new robotics course has been started this school year for students at Crestview High School. After introducing coding in the Computer Programming 9 requirement last school year, offering robotics was the next step in getting students exposed to career possibilities in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

The robotics course, taught by Matt Holden, seems to be doing what it set out to do, which is get kids excited about STEM.

In the first few weeks of school, students built robots in small teams. Now those teams are putting their robots to work with a little friendly competition. Students are going head to head with their robots by transporting empty aluminum cans into nearby recycling bins within a set time limit.

“This class will provide students with the essential basic understanding of engineering processes needed to pursue an advanced education on the topic,” Holden said.

Some students in the class chose it for that very reason and hope to gain a foundation for their next step in education. “I want to go into aerospace engineering at The University of Dayton, so this is good experience for what I’ll do later in college,” senior C. Wolford said.

Not all of the students in the class plan on going into engineering or technology fields.

“I’m just taking the class for fun. but Mr. Holden makes the class interesting and I like it,” said sophomore I. LaTurner.

It seems that no matter the direction Crestview students are headed, they’re enjoying their time learning in robotics.

“What has surprised me the most, so far, is the level of interest these students have for the topic,” Holden added. “They’re extremely excited for us to move on to the more advanced topics where we will be able to program our robots to move and react autonomously.”