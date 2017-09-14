SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — With a 3-0 start and a No. 6 statewide ranking in hand, the Crestview Knights are turning their attention to Northwest Conference competition, and the Bluffton Pirates (1-2).

The Knights had to rally to win their first two games, but that wasn’t the case last Friday. Using a stifling defense and a balanced offense, Crestview raced out to an early 13-0 lead and went on to defeat Wayne Trace 39-13. In addition to forcing three turnovers, the defense sacked Raiders quarterback Trevor Speice nine times, and held Wayne Trace to just 162 yards of total offense.

“We were very intense and played fast and physical,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “It was the best start we had this year as a result of our mindset.”

Through three games, Crestview quarterback Drew Kline has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and has passed for 484 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Trevor Gibson has rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and Derick Dealey has run for 85 yards and three scores, and has caught eight passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Wade Sheets is the team’s leading receiver, with 17 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

“We are taking what the defense gives us, but also utilizing as many players that we can because we feel we have capable kids at multiple positions,” Owens said of his team’s offensive balance.

During last Friday’s 26-21 loss to Ayersville, Bluffton quarterback Brice Rayle was 13-of-18 for 181 yards and a touchdown. Joel Piercefield caught five of those passes for 70 yards, and running back Kaleb Jefferson rushed 14 times for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

“Bluffton has two of the best players in the league in Jefferson and Dakota Bricker (six solo tackles against Ayersville),” Owens explained. “They are well coached and they play fast and aggressive on defense.”

Tomorrow’s game will be the third time in four weeks the Knights have played on the road, and Owens noted Bluffton isn’t an easy place to win.

“It’s an incredibly tough environment, but we look forward to the challenge,” Owens said.

Presale tickets for the Crestview-Bluffton game will be available in the Crestview athletic office Friday, from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Advance tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $5.