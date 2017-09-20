SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – After dropping the first set, the Crestview Lady Knights rallied to defeat Northwest Conference foe Allen East on Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs won the opening set 27-25, but Crestview (No. 20 in Division III) took the following three sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21. The Lady Knights trailed by as many as nine in the third and fourth sets.

“I’m proud of our girls,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “It was definitely an entire team effort tonight. We were focused on one point at a time and showed a lot of character on the court as we battled for the win.”

Bailey Gregory was 30-31 serving with one ace, and Abby Bagley was a perfect 19-19 with two aces. Ally McCoy led Crestview with 16 kills, Lexi Gregory had 15 kills, and Avery McCoy had six. Bagley also had 36 assists, and Lyvia led the way with 18 digs, followed by Bailey Gregory’s 14.

The Lady Knights (8-2, 3-0 NWC) will play at Delphos Jefferson Thursday night.

Crestview’s junior varsity defeated Allen East 25-19, 25-23. The JV is now 5-5 (2-1 NWC).