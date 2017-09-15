Print for later

DEFIANCE — Paulding defeated Crestview 177-205, in a quad match played at Auglaize Golf Club. Paulding also defeated 177-225, but lost to conference champion Spencerville 160-177.

Colton Lautzenheiser led Crestview with a 47, while Jacob Bowman finished with a 50. Brett Schumm (52), Caden Hurless (56), Derek Stout (56), and Olivia Skelton (60) rounded out the scoring for Crestview.

Cade McGarvey led Paulding with a 43, and Spencerville’s Gavin Hamon was the match medalist with a 36.