Crestview topped Ottoville 176-185 in non-conference golf action Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Caden Hurless was the match medalist with a 40, while Brett Schumm carded a 43. Colton Lautzenheiser finished with a 46, and Derek Stout fired a 47.

Also scoring for the Knights: Jacob Bowman (50) and Dillon Underwood (60).

Andy Schimmoeller led Ottoville with a 45.

Crestview, Lincolnview and Allen East are scheduled to compete today at Hickory Sticks.