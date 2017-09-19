Crestview golfers defeat Ottoville
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview topped Ottoville 176-185 in non-conference golf action Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.
Caden Hurless was the match medalist with a 40, while Brett Schumm carded a 43. Colton Lautzenheiser finished with a 46, and Derek Stout fired a 47.
Also scoring for the Knights: Jacob Bowman (50) and Dillon Underwood (60).
Andy Schimmoeller led Ottoville with a 45.
Crestview, Lincolnview and Allen East are scheduled to compete today at Hickory Sticks.
