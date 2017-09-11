Submitted information

TIFFIN — Crestview High School’s cross country teams raced in the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Saturday.

The girls varsity placed 22nd out of 54 teams. The top five girls who accounted for the Knights team score were: Ashley Bowen, Ragen Harting, Lizzie Bowen, Adalynn Longstreth and Kenzie Leeth.

The junior varsity girls were led by Elizabeth Mitchener.

The boys varsity team finished 21st out of 41 teams. The top five boys scoring for Crestview were: Wyatt Richardson, Gabe Smith, Tyler White, Dayton Schuerman, and Danil Lichtensteiger.

The junior varsity boys team placed 11th out of 17 teams. They were led by Jace Vining’s 16th place finish out of 216 runners.