To the Editor:

As a CPA who has advised businesses for over 40 years, I recognize the importance of tax burdens for businesses and employees along with their impacts on economic development and expansion. In my experience, local tax costs are most always a component of a business’ location, relocation, expansion or contraction considerations.

Recent data from the Ohio Department of Taxation show that there are 60 cities in Ohio with a population between 7,500 and 12,500. Van Wert sits near the middle of that cluster population wise. As for the tax rates, currently, 26 of those cities have rates above Van Wert’s. And so, at 27th rate wise, Van Wert’s tax rate is also pretty much near the middle.

The rate being requested on this fall’s ballot would move Van Wert’s rate to where just 6 Ohio other cities of comparable size would have a higher tax rate.

The average income tax rate for cities of comparable size state wide is 1.67 percent. The median is 1.5 percent. Van Wert’s rate is presently 1.72 percent. The rate being sought on this fall’s ballot for Van Wert city is 2.0 percent

Ohio does have a kilowatt hour tax. Those rates are the same around the state, regardless of location, whether in a city or out. While that may bear on a business’ decision to locate in Ohio, I suspect the tax itself would not be a factor regarding locations within Ohio. Rather, business would look at the total cost of electricity for a given location.

Food for thought.

Sincerely,

D.J. Muse

Van Wert

via email