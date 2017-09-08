VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association’s annual Youth Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is free to the first 40 participants, ages 8 to 15, who pre-register. A light snack is provided.

Participants will need a parent or guardian to be with them, while activities include instruction on air rifles, .22-caliber rifles, archery, and shotguns. Qualified club members supervise all activities and NRA-certified instructors are also present to help the participants.

This event is free of charge and is funded by club membership, event sponsorships, and a grant from the Friends of the NRA.

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association was established more than 50 years ago to promote firearms safety and the education of future generations of hunters and sportsmen alike. While the Youth Day is designed as a fun day, safety is emphasized in all areas.