Submitted information

Come join Van Wert County Council on Aging from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, October 12, for a senior dance.

Light refreshments and finger foods will be provided. Seniors can put on their dancing shoes, bring a friend, and have some fun. Singles or couples are welcome.

Even those who don’t dance can come join the fun and visit with friends. There is no charge for the dance; but those wanting to participate should call 419.238.5011 so the Council on Aging has a good headcount for the dance.