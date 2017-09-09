DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — A number of events and activities are planned for this year’s Convoy Community Days, to be held Friday and Saturday, September 22-23, at Edgewood Park and along West Tully Street.

Friday’s activities will begin with a 5K run/walk at the north end of the village parking lot. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m., while the race is set to begin at 6:30 that evening. T-shirts and registration packets may be picked up at the village offices, 123 S. Main St., from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 21, or by calling Laura Schoenle at 419.203.3186.

Dueling Pianos will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight Friday in the village parking lot.

Saturday’s events begin early with the Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7-9 a.m. Saturday at the Edgewood Park building. Cost of the breakfast is a donation in the boot.

Food vendors will be in the downtown area from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with lots of options, including hamburgers, hot dogs on the grill, pizza by the slice, and a variety of soups. The Marketplace on Tully Street will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. downtown. Vendors, crafters, businesses, and organizations will offer products and food on sidewalks in the East Tully Street area. For a reservation, contact Dawn Grubb at 419.203.7544.

Basket Bingo will take place in the Edgewood Park Community Building, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Early bird bingo will begin at 10 a.m. and regular Basket Bingo immediately following. Those wanting to play can purchase 20 games for $20. The prize baskets will be filled with goodies sponsored by Convoy area businesses, while a raffle will be held during bingo for two baskets, one in memory of James and Mary Thomas, and the other in memory of Murlin and Romaine Feasby. Raffle tickets are on sale at the Convoy Village Office or from Convoy Community Days committee members.

Kids activities on Saturday include a Kiddy Tractor Pull, with registration in front of Dealey Accounting at 10 that morning. The pull will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kids’ activities and inflatables will be available at 10 a.m. in the downtown area, while Magic by Aaron will occur at 11 a.m., and Mark’s Ark animal show will take place at noon in the parking lot. Clowns Pip Squeak & Clarabelle will also be in the downtown area throughout the day.

Also check out the Beautiful Baby Contest and vote with coins. Those wanting to enter baby photos can call Convoy Preschool at 419.749.2383.

Center Shot Archery will also have activities for all ages at Edgewood Park from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the 2017 Convoy Community Days Parade will be held. The parade will begin in the Crestview Local Schools parking lot and proceed down East Tully Street, turn onto North Main Street and end at Edgewood Park. Parade lineup will be at 1 p.m. in the school parking lot. Grand marshals for this year’s event will be the Convoy Lions Club, which is celebrating 70 years of service to the community. The parade theme this year is “We Serve.” Parade registration forms are available at www.villageofconvoy.com or by contacting the village office.

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, the Convoy Fire Department will hold a demonstration at the park shelterhouse showing what firefighters do while on duty.

From 5-7 p.m. Saturday, the Oodles of Noodles spaghetti supper will be held in the Edgewood Park Community Building. The meal includes spaghetti, with homemade white or red sauce, salad, fresh-baked bread, a drink, and dessert, for $8. Carryouts are also available, while Knight Vision show choir will provide entertainment during the meal.

Lions Club Bingo will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the park building, while KOI Truck Drag Racing will take place at the park. Registration begins at 6 p.m., with warmups at 6:30, and races beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per person to enter, with 100 percent payback in prices. Categories include Powerwheels, Free Stock, Super Stock, and Modified.

The festival will end with a reverse raffle at 8 p.m. at D’s on Main Street. Tickets are available at The Tavern, D’s on Main, by calling the village office at 419.749.2266, or rom any Convoy Community Days Committee member. Those buying tickets could win $825 in cash.