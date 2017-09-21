To the Editor:

Below my commentary, I have copied a few lines from the end of an article, published as the first in a series of articles on the Van Wert independent website concerning the tax hike issue on the upcoming November ballot. If Fire Chief Jones did actually say that “he would like to add a fire inspector”, then my reason for voting “no” on this issue is validated.

It has always been my nature to read between the lines when issues of giving more of my money to a government source is presented. And, I have always maintained that only a fool would vote to raise his own taxes. More often than not, once that tax revenue is in hand, that is when the “kid in a candy store” mentality goes into full operation mode. The substantive earmark gets buried all too quickly while fire inspectors become employees of the city.

It is argued that the relative cost to the taxpayer is minimal, and I won’t rebut that. But it is in that one statement about wanting to ‘add a fire inspector’, while also begging to ‘keep what we have’, that substantiates my argument. That is called talking out of both sides of your mouth, and when that happens my trust in government spending diminishes even further.

I am not telling anyone how to vote, that precious right and responsibility is yours alone. But just be wary that when it comes to spending other people’s money, every level of government puts itself on the wrong side of the threshold in the door of that candy store.

(copied commentary)

‘…While Chief Jones said he would like to add at least a fire inspector to his department (the position was eliminated as a result of the 2008 recession), since his fire lieutenants now must provide that service, in addition to their other duties, he would be happy just to keep the people he has.



“I hope our voters look at everything, and I hope we can keep what we have,” he said. “We’re not trying to ask for more, we’re just to keep what we have.”…’

Mike Warden

Van Wert

via email