Chris Lee Prichard, 48, of Rockford, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 2, 1969, in Van Wert, to James “Bugs” and Sandra “Sandy” (Wise) Prichard, who both survive in Rockford. On December 14, 1991, he married Karla Bowen, who also survives in Rockford.

Also surviving are four daughters, Chloe Prichard at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, Sophie Prichard, a senior at Parkway and Vantage Career Center, and twin girls Emma and Ellie Prichard, sixth graders at Parkway; a brother, Keith (Michelle) Prichard of Rockford; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Banks and Kelly (Sid) Taylor; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Mel) Bowen; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His paternal grandparents, Neil and Wanda Prichard; and maternal grandparents Willie and Helen Wise, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 11, at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford made the funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.