Cheryl L. (Teeple) Grubenhoff, 66, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, September 22, 2017, in Van Wert.

She was born October 28, 1950, in Indiana, to the late Paul and Ethel (Booher) Teeple. On October 25, 1985, she married Gary Grubenhoff, who preceded her in death on January 11, 1990.

Cheryl was a graduate of Van Wert High School and was employed at Central Mutual Insurance Company before her retirement. She was happy to be involved in the lives of her many nieces and nephews from two generations and enjoyed watching them in various sports and activities over the years, cheering them on enthusiastically. She was a very generous person, one could say to a fault, to her family and friends.

She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Lindsey of Bryant, Indiana, Peggy Klefeker of Fort Recovery, and Linda Strick of Van Wert, and many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in several states.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leland Teeple, Landis Teeple, and Keith Teeple, and sisters, Ora Lou Beavo and a sister in infancy, Susan Teeple. Also preceding her in death were brothers-in-law Carl Brotherton, Walt Klefeker, Raymond Lindsey, Junior Jack Beavo, and Julius Strick.

Cheryl was an avid bingo player, and also enjoyed playing cards with her family members at various gatherings. Later in life she was happy to go on family vacations with her siblings and spouses and extended family to Top Sail Island, North Carolina, where they all enjoyed the ocean, local food, and many laughs. Cheryl was also loved by her faithful canine, Duke.

There will be no visitation, with private services for immediate family at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.