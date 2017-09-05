SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Van Wert County’s cross country teams fared well, during Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational.

Lincolnview brought home runner-up trophies, with the boys finishing second to Minster, and the girls finishing second to the host Bulldogs.

Karter Tow led the Lancers with a fifth place finish (16:33). Jacob Keysor placed 11th (16:58), Alek Bowersock 15th (17:09), Devon Bill 26th (17:32), and Joe Sadowski 71st (18:38). Rounding out the varsity were Noah Daegar in 19:07 and Rickie Welker in 19:27.

The Lady Lancers were led by freshman Madison Langdon who placed 19th overall in 21:06. Rylee Byrne placed 23rd (21:15), Victoria Snyder 27th (21:27), Brayden Langdon 30th (21:51), Madeline Snyder 31st (21:52), Alena Looser 38th (22:05), Dylann Carey 55th (22:42), and Annie Mendenhall 59th (23:01).

“The boys had a solid day,” Lincolnview cross country coach Matt Langdon said. “We ran a smart race and really attacked the last part of the course.”

“As the girls learn to balance racing smart and being aggressive, the pack should slowly move closer to the front of the race,” Langdon added. “When that happens, we will begin to realize our full potential as a team.”

The Van Wert Cougars finished fourth on the boys’ side, while the girls finished 10th.

Jacob Wasson finished 11th overall, running a 16:51 to lead the Cougars. Cal Wolfrum fought through sickness to finish behind Wasson in 17th place with a time of 17:11. Gage Chiles finished 28th while running a 17:20 and Keaton Brown came in 30th (17:22). Anthony Borack (17:57) placed 52nd , Max Sealscott 53rd (17:57), and Charlie Pauquette 63rd (18:14).

“Our varsity guys’ efforts were there today, but it wasn’t our best team performance,” Van Wert coach Ryan Holliday explained. “We didn’t get out in the first 400 meters quite fast enough and found ourselves in a position that was tough to get out of. We moved up nicely from mile one and on, but the gap was too much to overcome.”

“The good news is that it’s our third meet of the season,” Holliday added. “We’ll learn from this and continue to get better,”

On the girls’ side, an ankle injury kept Van Wert’s top runner, (Caylee Phillips) from finishing the race. Jerica Huebner was the first finisher for the Lady Cougars, crossing the line in 49th place with a 21:53. Ali Gemmer ran the fastest time of her career (22:29, 58th), and Rachel Spath finished in 62nd place while running a 22:45. Kaylee Okuly (86th, 23:35) and Caton Williamson (107th, 24:33) rounded out scoring for the Lady Cougars.

“We had some really nice individual performances today,” coach Emily Holliday said. “Ali really stepped up big, especially with Caylee going down. The girls are continuing to get valuable racing experience.”

The Crestview boys’ country team finished fifth, with Wyatt Richardson placing sixth overall in a personal record time of 16:38. He was followed by Gabe Smith, Tyler White, Danil Lichtensteiger, and Dayton Schuerman.

The girls placed sixth, and were led by Ashley Bowen in eighth and Ragen Harting in 12th. They were followed by Lizzie Bowen, Lydia Saylor and Kenzie Leeth.