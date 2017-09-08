On Monday, August 28, as Fair Photography Judge, David Prior, was seated at the photography table finishing his paper work, Van Wert Area Photography Club President Stuart Jewett observed that there were six club members and probably an equal number of interested bystanders gathered there also.

He suggested that there were enough photographers present, that the group could come up with five classes for next year’s photo exhibit and post them at this year’s exhibit. That way, participants could have nearly a full year to consider and shoot their photos for the 2018 exhibit. The group agreed and ideas began to flow. Barb Jewett was given the task of recording the suggestions and after some discussion, the group voted on each idea as Barb read them off.

The five receiving the most support were: Sports in Motion, Living Creatures, Transportation, Shapes, and Night/Low Light. Two copies of this list are posted on walls among this year’s photography entries and one copy was given to Fair Director Chris Overholt.

Juniors and Seniors will have the options of entering pictures in color and/or Black/White and putting two in multiple classes. It should make for an interesting exhibit next year.

The club’s Canal Shoot will take place at noon on Saturday, September 9, at the Deep Cut Historical Park on Ohio 66, just south of Spencerville. Following a bring-your-own picnic lunch, the group will head south along the canal, ending at Memorial Park in St. Marys. Anyone wishing to ride along on the trip should call or text Rex Dolby at 567.259.8951 by 8 p.m. Friday, September 8, to reserve a seat.

The club’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, September 14, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St.