VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. announces the directors and cast for the Fall 2017 dinner theatre production of The Queen of Bingo by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. The two-act comedy will be co-directed by Matthew Krol and Whitney Nihiser.

Krol returned to Van Wert last year after more than 30 years living in Houston and Chicago. During his 22 years in Houston, he produced and directed several events, galas, and performances for non-profit organizations. He has also performed in the last two Off Stage productions. Nihiser is a veteran of three previous OSP productions and makes her directorial debut this time. She is originally from Indiana, but now calls rural Convoy home.

The four cast members are all veterans of previous Off Stage dinner theatre productions, although they have not been in the same show together until this one. Cast members are Amy McConn (Babe), Angi Spry (Sis), Jonathan Dennie (Father Mac), and Thomas Branch (Bingo announcer).

The play is an exploration of the world of sisterhood, weight issues, romance, winning, losing, and Bingo! The sisters are very different individuals bound together by genetics, history, and love. Both a bit lonely at this stage in their lives, each has found a different balm. Babe enjoys being the center of attention, but she also has a real issue about her size. She has a tendency to mood swings and her buttons are easily pushed. Sis is a quiet gal who enjoys involving herself in her activities and other people’s lives — and she knows just which of Babe’s buttons to push. All of their best and worst qualities come out on this one night at church Bingo. They both need a change in their lives and routine — and tonight just might be their lucky night!

The Queen of Bingo will be presented at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert. Show dates are as follows: Sunday brunch matinees — October 15 and 22 (doors open at 12:30 p.m., meal at 1 p.m.), “popcorn performance” — Sunday, October 15 (doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.), and Friday and Saturday dinner shows — October 20-21 and 27-28 (doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.).

All shows, with the exception of the “popcorn performance”, include a buffet dinner provided by Romer’s Catering of Celina. The ticket price is $28 per person and tables for eight are available. Ticket price for the “popcorn performance” on October 15 is $12 and includes fresh popcorn, lemonade, and water.

Reservations can be made beginning September 25 for Off Stage members and September 27 for the general public by calling 419.605.6708. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

More information on Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions, or contact Off Stage members.