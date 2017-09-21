Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a special election for one District Board of Supervisor position at its 68th annual meeting on Tuesday, December 5, at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

Those interested in running for the Board of Supervisors position may stop in the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, to pick up a nomination petition form. Potential candidates need to secure at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners from Van Wert County on the petition form. The petition needs to be submitted to the Van Wert SWCD office by 3:30 p.m. on October 31.

Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements of being 18 years of age or older and residing in Van Wert County, as well as the deadline, will be listed on the ballot for the special election.